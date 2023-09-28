Springfield's chief finance officer leaves city hall for the private sector

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking for a new top municipal finance official.

After more than a decade as the city’s Chief Administrative and Finance Officer, T.J. Plante resigned to take a job in the private sector.

Plante joined the City Hall finance team 16 years ago when Springfield was being managed by a state-appointed control board. The board was created after a state bailout kept the city from bankruptcy.

Now, the city’s coffers are flush and its bond-rating is the highest in its history.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Plante.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has appointed City Comptroller Patrick Burns as acting-Chief Administrative and Finance Officer. A search committee has been created to vet candidates for the position.

