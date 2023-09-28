© 2023
Northeast Report

Springfield's chief finance officer leaves city hall for the private sector

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
Now a private citizen, T.J. Plante was back in the Springfield City Council Chambers on Sept. 26, 2023 to be saluted with a proclamation honoring his 16 years of service to the city.
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
T.J. Plante oversaw municipal finances in Springfield for 16 years

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking for a new top municipal finance official.

After more than a decade as the city’s Chief Administrative and Finance Officer, T.J. Plante resigned to take a job in the private sector.

Plante joined the City Hall finance team 16 years ago when Springfield was being managed by a state-appointed control board. The board was created after a state bailout kept the city from bankruptcy.

Now, the city’s coffers are flush and its bond-rating is the highest in its history.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Plante.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has appointed City Comptroller Patrick Burns as acting-Chief Administrative and Finance Officer. A search committee has been created to vet candidates for the position.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
