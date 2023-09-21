NY Assemblymember Shrestha hosting town hall series on proposed Central Hudson rate hike

As Central Hudson Gas and Electric seeks approval for a rate increase from the New York Public Service Commission, state Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha is hosting a series of town halls across the 103rd District to educate constituents on the matter. Central Hudson recently submitted a one-year rate plan requesting a 16 and 19 percent hike for electric and gas delivery, respectively, beginning in July 2024. The proposal comes after years of complaints stemming from the utility’s faulty billing system – a system that Central Hudson says it has since largely fixed, although an independent monitor is evaluating whether those efforts have been effective.

Shrestha, a Democrat who serves on the Committee on Energy, opposes the rate hike. She spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King about how she hopes to use the town halls to discuss strategies to “democratize” the power grid, and provide an update on the rate case.

Town halls are scheduled at the following locations:

