New "tasting pass" comes to Albany County Craft Beverage Trail

Albany County is putting the spotlight on local producers with a new beverage trail “tasting pass.”

Speaking Monday at Albany Distilling Company, Democratic County Executive Dan McCoy says the new Albany County Craft Beverage Trail will support a section of the county economy that has struggled since the pandemic.

“You're keeping farmers at work, you're getting their product out there. And it's all locally done, which is so awesome,” McCoy said.

The project is being supported with $40,000 in funding to Discover Albany in addition to $30,000 allotted last year to develop the initiative. There are currently nine locations participating, including ADCo, with more being sought. President and CEO John Curtin says the pandemic dealt a blow to the distilling company.

“It's been really important to get people coming back out and meeting up in person and really enjoying each other's company again. And initiatives like this really helped to perpetuate that,” Curtin said.

But he says the company is expanding.

“Right now, we're all in New York state. We've just expanded to Massachusetts. We're in Tennessee. We're in Florida. We're in Nevada,” Curtin said.

Democrat Wanda Willingham is Deputy County Legislature Chair.

“This business right here is going to be part of the backbone of what is needed to breathe life back into this area of the city, North Albany, North Pearl Street, my church is right up the street here, we're looking to put in another theater, a Black theater,” Willingham said.

Jill Delaney, Discover Albany’s President and CEO, says alcohol production is central to Capital Region history.

“When I'm talking history, I'm talking nearly 400 years. This started with the Dutch settlers, the Dutch embraced alcohol. This is not something that was taboo to them. And it has been an early industry, really, for Albany, something we have always embraced. And perhaps it was the first craft beverage destination in all of Colonial America,” Delaney said.

Unlike other beverage trails, which focus on one specific type of product, the county’s is varied.

“We have nine different partners on this trail, from every corner of the craft beverage industry, we have breweries, distilleries, wineries, cideries, and meaderies,” Delaney said.

Delaney says the passes come at three different price points and different tasting amounts.

“And while you are there enjoying your pre-purchased tasting, be sure to also take out your Capital Craft Beverage Trail passport, that is our regional trail,” Delaney said.

Andrew Joyce, a Democrat and chair of the Albany County Legislature, says the idea was developed to help the economic recovery following the pandemic.

“Who would have thought, you know, that going to the bar, sitting outside or at many of the different locations in Albany County, you can help see us through the pandemic and help businesses?,” Joyce said.

Albany County Legislator Matthew Peter, a Democrat whose 5th District includes Albany Distilling, says supporting small businesses is crucial.

“We are creating signage throughout the county, we are working with DOT so that individuals when they're driving are trying to find things on a map, it’s easy,” Peter said.

Peter says craft producers are key to the Empire State’s economy.

“To be a craft producer, you have to use New York state products, which further strengthens farms, which further strengthens agrotourism,” Peter said.

Dan Dineen, General Manager and partner of the Bull and Bee Meadery, on Hamilton Street near MVP Arena in Albany, encourages people to try an unfamiliar drink.

“We ferment the sugar and the honey. It's all local, we use city of Albany water, which, luckily for us is very, very, very good. And then we also have New York state honey that's all from around 10 to 15 miles,” Dineen said.

“We had a few meetings, but it was also like, joining in the other opportunities while you're giving a discount everyone come in, we're getting people in, it's more people through the door,” Dineen said.

Other participants in the pass program include Indian Ladder Farms, Helderberg Mountain Brewing, Mixed Breed, Meadowdale Winery, Rail to River Brewing, the Warbler Brewery, and Bye-i Brewing.

