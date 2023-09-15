The Big E, New England's multi-state fair, is back

The largest annual agricultural fair on the eastern seaboard is underway in western Massachusetts.

Gates at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield opened this morning for the 17-day run of the Big E.

More than 1.6 million people passed through the gates to attend last year’s fair. That was not a record for total attendance, but six daily attendance records were set last year.

To find out more about this year’s Big E, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Gene Cassidy, the fair president.