The Big E, New England's multi-state fair, is back

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
ESE
/
Eastern States Exposition
Annual attendance at the Big E makes it one of the top five agricultural fairs in the country.

The fair is the largest showcase for agriculture on the east coast

The largest annual agricultural fair on the eastern seaboard is underway in western Massachusetts.

Gates at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield opened this morning for the 17-day run of the Big E.

More than 1.6 million people passed through the gates to attend last year’s fair. That was not a record for total attendance, but six daily attendance records were set last year.

To find out more about this year’s Big E, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Gene Cassidy, the fair president.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
