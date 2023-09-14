Springfield's race for mayor comes down to Justin Hurst vs. Domenic Sarno

The mayoral race is set in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Voters in this week’s preliminary election set up a final showdown between 16-year incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno and five-term Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst.

Already the longest serving mayor in the city’s history, Sarno has a chance to extend his record- setting time in office. Hurst could become the first person of color to serve as Springfield’s mayor.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill discussed the Springfield preliminary election results with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass. Politics & Insight.