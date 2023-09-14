© 2023
Springfield's race for mayor comes down to Justin Hurst vs. Domenic Sarno

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Springfield City Hall
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Springfield's municipal election is Nov. 7, 2023, when voters will elect a mayor and 13 city councilors.

Sarno can extend his record tenure in office, Hurst would be the city's first Black mayor

The mayoral race is set in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Voters in this week’s preliminary election set up a final showdown between 16-year incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno and five-term Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst.

Already the longest serving mayor in the city’s history, Sarno has a chance to extend his record- setting time in office. Hurst could become the first person of color to serve as Springfield’s mayor.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill discussed the Springfield preliminary election results with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass. Politics & Insight.

