© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Preliminary election races to be settled in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 12, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
WAMC
Voters mark their ballots in Springfield, Massachusetts

Voter turnout predicted at 15 percent

Voters are heading to the polls today in Springfield, Massachusetts where there is a very crowded preliminary election ballot.

16-year incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno is facing four challengers with the top two vote-getters today advancing to the November election ballot.

The others running for mayor in today’s preliminary election are City Councilors Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman, former City Councilor and current State Representative Orlando Ramos, and David Ciampi (champ-ee), a therapist.

There are 20 people running for City Council At-large. The field will be cut in half after today’s preliminary to set up a November election for five seats.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Clerk and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez about the expected voter turnout today.

Tags
News Springfield election 2023
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill