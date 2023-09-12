Preliminary election races to be settled in Springfield

Voters are heading to the polls today in Springfield, Massachusetts where there is a very crowded preliminary election ballot.

16-year incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno is facing four challengers with the top two vote-getters today advancing to the November election ballot.

The others running for mayor in today’s preliminary election are City Councilors Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman, former City Councilor and current State Representative Orlando Ramos, and David Ciampi (champ-ee), a therapist.

There are 20 people running for City Council At-large. The field will be cut in half after today’s preliminary to set up a November election for five seats.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Clerk and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez about the expected voter turnout today.