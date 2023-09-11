Amsterdam community marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks

On the 22nd anniversary of September 11th, the city of Amsterdam, New York paid its respects to those who lost their lives this morning — and those who went to help them.

Amsterdam is home to a 9/11 Memorial, the centerpiece of which is a steel and concrete beam from the North Tower.

Democratic Mayor Michael Cinquanti says the response from first responders that day was nothing short of heroic.

“Not even the most decorated warriors in history could have exhibited any more courage than was exhibited by the hundreds of New York City firefighters and emergency responders, who ascended the staircases of those burning and melting skyscrapers that day,” Cinquanti said.

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a Democrat whose 111th district includes parts of Schenectady and Montgomery Counties, said the day brought out Americans’ strength.

“That day served as a stark reminder that no corner of our nation was immune to the ripple effects of such a tragedy,” he said. “It reminded us that we're all connected in this great American tapestry. In the years that followed, we saw the indomitable spirit of our nation come alive. We stood strong, united and resolute,” Santabarbara said.

Those who remember the attacks spoke about how much things changed afterward.

Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond:

“I was home, actually, I was starting a new job for Ernst and Young. I had actually interviewed with a company in the World Trade Center. I turned that job down. I was home that day, and that changed my life,” Diamond said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith was the undersheriff at the time.

“I was at work, like many, many people, and when the when the first plane hit, we thought, Oh, my goodness, what a tragedy. And then the second one hit, and then the third one, and then the one landed into the ground. And we were just in awe of what was going on,” Smith said.

Mayor Cinquanti’s brother saw Flight 11’s fatal turn right over the Capital Region that day.

“And he called his wife and said, I can't believe this, but I just seen a plane do a strict U turn,” Cinquanti said.

One of Cinquanti’s friends normally would have been in the towers that day.

“Mike Sampone, who worked for New York State Department of Finance, who was heading to the Twin Towers. He had an office. He was the Director of Sales Tax here in New York State and he has an office in the Twin Towers. He was heading there that morning. Matter of fact, he had delayed his trip one day, for personal reasons,” Cinquanti said.

Despite having been born after the attacks, Cadet Second Lieutenant Parker McHeard of Amsterdam High School’s Marine Corps Junior Rotary Officer Training Corps says he still understands the importance of the day.

“It’s great to see all these people that were there, that they come together and sort of grieve together as a union,” McHeard said.

Cadet Sergeant Crystal Hernandez says the attacks were senseless.

“For me, it’s just really shocking because I can't understand how can someone hurt so many people for no reason at all, just for either money, fame, or for something that really isn't that valuable? They there wasn't any reason, it makes me mad just to think of it,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez says the Corps’ presence at the event was to show respect to the fallen and the first responders.