Activists call for expanding urban tree planting program in Massachusetts
Funding sought in environmental bond bill
Activists are urging state funding to greatly expand a tree planting program in Massachusetts.
Almost two-dozen groups and more than 250 individuals have signed a letter calling for passage of legislation creating a municipal reforestation program. They want to fund it through an environmental bond bill.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Glen Ayers, a Greenfield resident who is a member of the Massachusetts chapter of Elders Climate Action.