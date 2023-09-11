© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

Activists call for expanding urban tree planting program in Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT
WAMC
The tree nursery of the city of Springfield's Forestry Department located in Forest Park

Funding sought in environmental bond bill

Activists are urging state funding to greatly expand a tree planting program in Massachusetts.

Almost two-dozen groups and more than 250 individuals have signed a letter calling for passage of legislation creating a municipal reforestation program. They want to fund it through an environmental bond bill.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Glen Ayers, a Greenfield resident who is a member of the Massachusetts chapter of Elders Climate Action.

Greening the Gateway Cities tree planting Urban Forest climate change
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
