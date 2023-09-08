Two proposals made to redevelop former Uniroyal property in Chicopee

Two proposals have been made for what would be one of the largest brownfield mill redevelopment projects in New England.

Officials in Chicopee, Massachusetts are reviewing two detailed development proposals for the former Uniroyal property.

The former tire factory complex closed in the 1980s. The city spent about $40 million over more than a decade to raze some of the buildings and clean the entire site of chemicals and other hazardous materials.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chicopee City Planner Lee Pouliot about what happens now.