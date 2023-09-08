Horse likely infected with EEE in Vermont

The Vermont Health Department says a horse in New York state that tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis was likely infected in Vermont.

The Clinton County New York Health Department announced Wednesday that a horse in Schuyler Falls, near Plattsburgh, had tested positive for EEE, but was likely infected out-of-state.

The Vermont Health Department on Friday said the horse had been transported from Swanton. Post-mortem test samples indicate the incubation period places the horse in Vermont when it was infected.

In August the first detection of the EEE virus in Vermont since 2015 was found in mosquitoes in Alburgh and Swanton.

