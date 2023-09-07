Vermont man apprehended after two weeks on the run

Authorities in Vermont have found a 52-year-old man who has been on the run for two weeks. Vermont State Police apprehended Eric Edson in the town of Georgia Thursday following a foot chase after receiving a tip that he was kayaking on the Lamoille River. Law enforcement began a large-scale search on August 30th after Burlington Police encountered Edson sleeping in a car that was believed to be involved in a robbery earlier in August. Edson then fled in the vehicle, hitting two officers. He then fled on foot, stole a bicycle and then a sailboat. He was intercepted by the Coast Guard and the sailboat ran aground at the base of cliffs along Rock Point, where authorities believed Edson was hiding among trees. Authorities later suspended search operations in that area.

Police said Thursday further information regarding charges and a court appearance were unknown at the time. The town of Georgia is about 20 miles north of Burlington.

