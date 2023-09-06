Albany Police Chief says crime is down significantly over last year

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan gave their latest public safety update Wednesday.

Sheehan and Hawkins pledged to begin regular safety briefings earlier this summer, and they say statistics show a significant decrease in violent crime over the last year despite an increase in service calls.

Hawkins says while the numbers are just a piece of the puzzle, they prove efforts made by the department are helping to reduce crime.

“Well over 30 percent decrease in the amount of people in our city that are being shot. Again, when I say this, I don’t minimize the impact of the actual 34 shootings that we’ve had. I understand that those 34 have caused trauma, they’ve caused harm in our community. We’re working diligently to bring those who are responsible for those 34 to justice.”

Hawkins pointed out that most calls relate to quality-of-life concerns rather than violent crimes.

According to the Albany Crime Analysis Center, there has been a 30 percent decrease in shots fired, a 34 percent decrease in shooting incidents, and a 4 percent decrease in violent crimes throughout the city over the past year.

Hawkins says the data give officers a better understanding of the community and how to interact with it.

“It’s allowed us, it’s really been a force multiplier for us, so that’s one thing,” Hawkins said. “And you’re right, there’s a whole lot of different things. I think the partnerships that we’ve established with our neighborhood specialists, with our codes department, our elected officials are engaged.”

Additionally, there has been a 30 percent increase in arrests in the Pine Hills neighborhood — which is largely populated by students from the College of Saint Rose and the University at Albany. Sheehan, a third-term Democrat, says the efforts are tangible.

“This is what increased targeting policing is supposed to do,” Sheehan said. “These are the results that we would be looking for. And as the chief said this is not a victory lap, but this is just data that answers the question of ‘What is the police department doing in Pine Hills?’ This is what they are doing. They are increasing arrests, they are driving down violent crime, and they are responding to calls for service.”

The mayor and chief have rejected claims by Common Council President Corey Ellis that city police need a new approach to “hotspot” areas.

Sheehan says if you see something, say something.

“There might be a student who is robbed for example, they have their cellphone stolen,” Sheehan said. “And they may not call the police maybe because they’re intoxicated, maybe because they embarrassed. Right? That’s one more person who’s preying on the population there that gets a free ride because the police weren’t called.”

Residents can use SeeClickFix to report water issues, animal abuse, potholes, and other non-violent crimes.

Sheehan says while complaints over the unhoused population are rampant, many come from surrounding communities seeking services.

“We always need more resources but I say we’re a resource rich community and it is attracting individuals here and understandably, we have concerns,” Sheehan said. “Because for me, public safety isn’t just about driving down these numbers on violent crime. Public safety is about walking out of your home and on any block in the city of Albany feeling that you’re safe. Our residents have the right to take their children to any park in this city and not encounter needles, not encounter trash, not encounter encampments.”

Sheehan says the goal is to return to pre-pandemic crime stats as soon as possible.