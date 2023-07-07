Trailways adds routes after Amtrak suspends service between New York and Montreal

A regional bus company has increased service to compensate for Amtrak’s suspension of service between Albany and Montreal.

Trailways of New York has added daily trips between New York City and Montreal to meet demand caused by the loss of rail service. The additional trips bring the daily total to and from Montreal to 10.

Vice President of Operations and Safety Nick Crist says “With air travel snarled by equipment, weather and personnel issues and Amtrak suspending service – we felt the right thing to do was to add service effective immediately.”

Stops north of Albany include Plattsburgh, Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs.

The Amtrak Adirondack route was suspended indefinitely in late June when partner Canadian National implemented reduced speed regulations in Canada due to heat. Local officials say that affects federal crew hour requirements, leading to the suspension.