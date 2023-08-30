Little economic optimism in Vermont poll

A new poll indicates Vermonters are pessimistic about the economy.

The Green Mountain State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center asked economic questions of 471 Vermont residents. It found that most say they are not better off this year than last and few think they will be better off next year. Thirty-eight percent say household finances are worse this year than last.

The poll found that a plurality believe it is very or somewhat likely that the U.S. will enter a recession within the next year. Those with lower incomes were more than twice as likely to say the country will go into a recession or is already in one.

