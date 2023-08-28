Vermont Strong license plates available

“Vermont Strong” license plates, intended to raise money to help with flood recovery, went on sale Monday.

There are two plate designs. One says “We Are Vermont Strong ’23” and the other adds the words, “Tough Too!” The plates can be purchased online and cost $35 each. Beginning Friday they will be available at all Vermont Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

Half of the proceeds from the sales will go to the Vermont Community Foundation, which is helping address the disaster relief needs of individuals. The other half will support the state’s Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program. The online portal has a third option to make a direct donation to the Vermont Emergency Donations Special Fund.