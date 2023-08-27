© 2023
'Grateful for all of it,' Loudon Wainwright III to play two nights at Caffè Lena

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published August 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT
Loudon Wainwright will perform at Caffe Lena on August 29th and 30gh
Flyer provided by Caffè Lena
Loudon Wainwright will perform at Caffè Lena on August 29th and 30gh

Loudon Wainwright III is a songwriter, author, and part-time actor, with a body of work that’s candid and confessional, witty yet self-deprecating, dark and light-hearted. He’s bringing his talents to Caffè Lena this week, a place the singer frequented five decades ago.   

Last year, the 76-year-old patriarch of a musical family released his 25th studio album, “Lifetime Achievement,” which examines his past and looks ahead to his later years.   

Today, his most popular tune might be “The Swimming Song” from 1973’s “Attempted Moustache,” which is his most streamed track on Spotify and has been covered by a number of artists online.

Ahead of his two nights in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday, WAMC's Lucas Willard asked him about the song that’s having a moment.   

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
