© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Springfield Armory searching for former workers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 23, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
Sign for the Springfield Armory National Historic Site
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The Springfield Armory National Historic Site is looking to find people who once worked at the Armory where production ended in 1968. A weekend of programs and activities focused on the Armory's labor history is planned on Sept. 9 and 10th with the idea of making "Worker Weekend" an annual event.

A "Worker Weekend" of programs and activities is taking place Sept. 9 & 10

The Springfield Armory is searching for people who once worked there.

A weekend of free activities and programs at the Springfield Armory National Historic site has been planned to focus on the labor history.

Organizers want to invite former workers at the Armory, which closed in 1968. Finding them has proven difficult, said Jessica Scott, a graduate student at UMass Amherst who is working on the search for former Armory workers.

She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Former Armory workers and their descendants can contact Jessic Scott at jessicascott@umass.edu

Tags
News Springfield Armory National Historic SiteSpringfield ArmorySpringfield history
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill