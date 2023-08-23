Springfield Armory searching for former workers

The Springfield Armory is searching for people who once worked there.

A weekend of free activities and programs at the Springfield Armory National Historic site has been planned to focus on the labor history.

Organizers want to invite former workers at the Armory, which closed in 1968. Finding them has proven difficult, said Jessica Scott, a graduate student at UMass Amherst who is working on the search for former Armory workers.

She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Former Armory workers and their descendants can contact Jessic Scott at jessicascott@umass.edu

