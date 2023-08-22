© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Northeast Report

Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund accepting applications for flood relief

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
A flooded field of sweet corn in Deerfield, Massachusetts on July 17, 2023
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
A flooded field of sweet corn in Deerfield, Massachusetts on July 17, 2023

The Fund has raised $2 million

A fund set up just a month ago to help Massachusetts farms devastated by torrential rain and flooding this summer has raised $2 million and is now accepting applications from farmers who lost crops.

Applications are due Friday (August 25th) with plans to make an initial round of disbursements in equal amounts by September 1st.

The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund is a partnership among philanthropic organizations and private foundations.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Phil Korman, Executive Director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture.

Tags
News The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency FundFarm FloodingCommunity Involved in Sustaining Agriculture
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill