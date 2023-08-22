Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund accepting applications for flood relief

A fund set up just a month ago to help Massachusetts farms devastated by torrential rain and flooding this summer has raised $2 million and is now accepting applications from farmers who lost crops.

Applications are due Friday (August 25th) with plans to make an initial round of disbursements in equal amounts by September 1st.

The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund is a partnership among philanthropic organizations and private foundations.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Phil Korman, Executive Director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture.