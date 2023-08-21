Springfield looking to fund violence prevention initiatives

Amid a summer of deadly shootings in Springfield, Massachusetts, efforts continue to enlist community help in combating the violence.

The city of Springfield, Monday, announced it is soliciting proposals from local nonprofits and nongovernment organizations to apply for funds from a state program created to combat youth and gang violence.

Part of the $1.2 million allocated to the city will be kept by the Springfield Police Department, but 67 percent of the funds will go to local organizations with a maximum amount of $100,000 per agency, according to the official announcement.

This solicitation comes as Springfield has tallied 24 homicides this year – the most in at least two decades.

“Has it been a challenging summer with this national epidemic of gun violence? Yes, it has been in the city of Springfield,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said. “But we are not raising the surrender flag here.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno has assembled a group of more than two dozen community leaders, social service providers, and organizations that cater to youth in an effort to encourage and promote what he calls proactive measures to curb the violence.

At the group’s most recent meeting, a 22-page document that lists resources and services available to youth and families was distributed. It is posted on the city’s website and will be available through nonprofits and churches, said Sarno.

“There are programs out there,” he said.

The leaders of several youth centers are discussing a universal membership program, said Wesley Jackson, Executive Director of the South End Community Center.

“That’s what we are trying to do to help this city and help our community,” he said.

The Springfield Public Schools are looking to make their buildings available after hours.

The YMCA of Greater Springfield is developing a program to help teenagers become entrepreneurial and start their own businesses, said Angelica Castro, the Y’s director of outreach and teen programs.

“Some of them would be babysitting, window-washing, cutting lawns, things of that nature,” Castro explained. She said the program would help teens create a business plan.

Police are making progress toward solving the homicide cases, and continue to target high-crime areas with extra patrols and other violence suppression efforts, said Springfield Police Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers.

“It is an unfortunate situation, but we’re going to get through this,” Akers said about this summer’s violence.

According to Springfield police, the number of shootings so far this summer is on a par with last summer when there were two homicides in 21 shooting incidents compared to more than 20 deaths by gunfire this summer. Police say the difference is in the amount of firepower from ghost guns and handguns that have been illegally modified to be fully automatic.

There is a need for new gun legislation, said State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, the Springfield Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

“I believe the Speaker and the leadership are all moving in that direction and we look forward to having the conversation about legislation that can hopefully come about to make sure we can try to curtail the gun violence,” Gonzalez said.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is hosting a candlelight vigil for an end to the violence. It takes place Wednesday, August 23rd at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish on Boston Road.