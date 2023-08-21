New PAC seeks to increase Latino representation on Beacon Hill, in city halls

A political action committee has been funded to help elect more Latinos in Massachusetts.

The Hispanic Latino Leaders Now Political Action Committee was formed by Cesar Ruiz, a one-time Springfield School Committee members and CEO of an elder home care company.

He donated $100,000 to the new PAC.

According to the committee's website, Hispanics and Latinos are now 13 percent of the population in Massachusetts but are proportionately under represented on Beacon hill and in city halls across the state.

