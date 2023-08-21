© 2023
New PAC seeks to increase Latino representation on Beacon Hill, in city halls

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
Springfield City Hall
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Several Latinos are on the ballot in this year's municipal elections in Springfield.

East Longmeadow businessman seeds PAC with $100,000.

A political action committee has been funded to help elect more Latinos in Massachusetts.

The Hispanic Latino Leaders Now Political Action Committee was formed by Cesar Ruiz, a one-time Springfield School Committee members and CEO of an elder home care company.

He donated $100,000 to the new PAC.

According to the committee's website, Hispanics and Latinos are now 13 percent of the population in Massachusetts but are proportionately under represented on Beacon hill and in city halls across the state.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Ruiz.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
