State Auditor DiZoglio presses on with effort to audit Legislature

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT
Diana DiZoglio.
DiZoglio campaign
/
https://www.facebook.com/Diana4MA
Diana DiZoglio.

Litigation and a ballot question both being pursued

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio continues her campaign to audit the Massachusetts legislature.

The first-term Democrat says the Democratic leadership of the House and Senate have rebuffed her attempts to perform the audit.

In her quest, DiZoglio is pursuing litigation and is backing an effort to get a question on the 2024 state ballot.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill caught up with DiZoglio earlier this week at the Hampden County Sheriff’s annual cookout.

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio Massachusetts Legislature
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
