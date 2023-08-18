State Auditor DiZoglio presses on with effort to audit Legislature

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio continues her campaign to audit the Massachusetts legislature.

The first-term Democrat says the Democratic leadership of the House and Senate have rebuffed her attempts to perform the audit.

In her quest, DiZoglio is pursuing litigation and is backing an effort to get a question on the 2024 state ballot.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill caught up with DiZoglio earlier this week at the Hampden County Sheriff’s annual cookout.