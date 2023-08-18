Hampden County Sheriff's annual cookout draws a large crowd of politicians

A signature event on the political calendar took place earlier this week in Springfield, Massachusetts.

It’s not the Iowa State Fair, but the Hampden County Sheriff’s Cookout has the same gravitational pull for politicians from across Massachusetts.

This being a municipal election year, many of the officeholders and candidates appearing on ballots for mayor and city council were at the cookout pressing the flesh, hobnobbing, and being interviewed by the media.

Four of the five candidates for mayor of Springfield put in appearances at the cookout including the 16-year incumbent Domenic Sarno, who has been endorsed for re-election by Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

“I’m very-very appreciative of that,” Sarno said. “He has been a great friend and great partner and that benefits the city of Springfield.”

The political alliance between Sarno and Cocchi did not dissuade City Councilor and mayoral candidate Justin Hurst from attending the cookout.

“At the end of the day you’re going to have to work with a lot of people who endorse other people,” Hurst said. “We’ll make amends when it is all said and done.”

Likewise, Springfield mayoral candidate State Rep. Orlando Ramos said he does not hold grudges.

“I don’t consider myself a politician,” Ramos said. “For me, it is about serving my community and really making a difference in our community and I’ll work with anybody in order to accomplish that goal.”

For mayoral hopeful David Ciampi, an underfunded first-time candidate, the cookout is a chance to boost his name recognition.

“Some people haven’t heard about me, others have,” Ciampi said. “Increasing visibility is really a very important role in running a campaign.”

Also spotted at this year’s cookout was Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and his challenger, City Councilor Delmarina Lopez.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia worked the crowd even though being in the middle of a four-year term he’s not on the ballot this year.

“I didn’t come here for the politics,” Garcia said. “I came here to support the Sheriff who has been a great partner with the city of Holyoke and I wanted to make sure I came to show my honor and support of him and the great work he is doing at the Sheriff’s Department.”

Cocchi could not attend the cookout because he tested positive earlier in the day for COVID-19. But the man who started the annual event 46 years ago was there -- retired Sheriff Mike Ashe.

“We need to let Boston know we are significant out here,” Ashe said as he explained his reasons for starting the annual cookout. “It brings people in from Boston and lets them know we count, we’re valued. So, when you go to the Legislature they see you have great credibility.”

Springfield-based political consultant Tony Cignoli said the Sheriff’s cookout in many ways put western Massachusetts on the political map.

“When you look at the people who came over the years from Ted Kennedy to Republicans like Mitt Romney, they came for Mike Ashe because people love the guy,” Cignoli said. “Sheriff Cocchi inherited that and kept it going, which is quite amazing.”

This being a so-called off-year election, few state office-holders showed up – no governor, no members of Congress. Putting in appearances, however, were Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin – the longest tenured state officeholder – and first-term State Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

“One of the most wonderful times of the year in western Mass,” DiZoglio said.

The cookout, held on the grounds of the Springfield Elks Lodge in the Forest Park neighborhood, was attended by an estimated 2,000 people.