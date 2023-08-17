Schenectady pulls ARPA funding for aquatic center, Assembly Speaker lends support

The City of Schenectady pulled its funding for a long-planned aquatics center this week, after the facility settled on a location outside city limits. The project is moving forward with support from a powerful voice in state government.

In the works since 2013, the Capital Region Aquatic Center is planning to open a facility that would include four pools — with promises to host more than 100,000 athletes and spectators a year.

A year ago, city leaders in Schenectady approved granting $2.5 million from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act award to the project.

Monday night, the city clerk read to city council president Marion Porterfield the resolution to revoke the funding.

“A resolution revoking the appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the construction of the Capital Region Aquatic Center as authorized by resolution 2022-214 and amended by resolution 2023-029…”

“Discussed in committee without objection on consent...”

The revocation came after the aquatic center announced it intended to locate its 80,000-square foot facility at Via Port, the former Rotterdam Square Mall in the neighboring Town of Rotterdam. The site is also home to an aquarium and movie theater.

After an initial plan in the Saratoga County Town of Malta fell through, Schenectady leaders had anticipated the nearly $40 million facility would move into Mohawk Harbor, near the Rivers Casino, at the center of the city’s efforts to redevelop its industrial waterfront.

As the city pulls its ARPA money, the project is getting a boost from the New York State Assembly. Angelo Santabarbara of the 111th District secured the $2.5 million grant and on Tuesday and welcomed Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx, a fellow Democrat, for a meeting with aquatic center leaders. Heastie, who in the summer recess has been touring economic development projects across New York, gave his personal approval.

“Angelo and I want to help out on that. One of my passions is I want as many kids to learn how to swim as possible. In addition to whatever it is that Angelo is twisting my arm to get me do, we’ll do something to get more kids learn how to swim, as well,” said Heastie.

The $2.5 million builds on a previous award of the same amount secured by Santabarbara last year.

Kara Haraden, President of the Capital Region Aquatic Center, expects construction to begin next year, and once completed, a significant economic impact.

“There’s a huge economic impact and we've modeled after a facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, that actually just built their second 50-meter pool. And their first year, they opened in 2011, had 120,000 visitors, $41 million in economic impact and 36 events. So I think they surprised themselves so it's wonderful to have a model like that. But it there's a need and we want to fill that need and babies to seniors. I mean, there's no downside. It's a win-win for everybody,” said Haraden.

Haraden said the aquatic center will not just be for swimming competitions.

“And it's not just swimming,” said Haraden. “There's aquatic sports as far as water polo, diving, swimming. Master swimming is for over 18 that want to continue in the sport. And then artistic swimming, which was synchronized swimming. And then I mean, we've had State Police for search and rescue. I mean, it really goes on and on and on.”

Haraden says additional fundraising is needed to close a $10 million funding gap before construction can begin.

“Up and at it every day, going out and looking to reduce that gap.”

On Wednesday, the aquatic center announced it is seeking a contract for naming rights.