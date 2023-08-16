© 2023
Voters in Springfield have options for casting ballots in the municipal election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT
A drop box located at the rear of City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts is one option voters have for returning their completed vote-by-mail ballots for the Sept. 12th preliminary election
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
A drop box located at the rear of City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts is one option voters have for returning their completed vote-by-mail ballots for the Sept. 12th preliminary election

Voting by mail is already underway for the September 12th preliminary election

Early voting by mail is underway for the municipal election in Springfield, Massachusetts.

It is just one option city voters have to cast ballots.

A period of in-person early voting will begin on August 30th.

The September 12th preliminary election in Springfield will reduce the mayoral field of five candidates to the final two and cut in half the field of 20 people running for five at-large City Council seats.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Gladys Oyola-Lopez, the Springfield City Clerk and Election Commissioner.

