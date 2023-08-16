Voters in Springfield have options for casting ballots in the municipal election

Early voting by mail is underway for the municipal election in Springfield, Massachusetts.

It is just one option city voters have to cast ballots.

A period of in-person early voting will begin on August 30th.

The September 12th preliminary election in Springfield will reduce the mayoral field of five candidates to the final two and cut in half the field of 20 people running for five at-large City Council seats.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Gladys Oyola-Lopez, the Springfield City Clerk and Election Commissioner.