FBI offering $10K for information on railroad tampering in Saratoga County

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis,
Samantha Simmons
Published August 16, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
The FBI poster details the rail line tampering and the location in Corinth, NY
Samantha Simmons
/
WAMC
The FBI poster details the rail line tampering and the location in Corinth, NY

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those who tampered with part of the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railroad.

The Albany Field Office and Saratoga County authorities say the tampering occurred in early June in Corinth and is indicative of attempts to derail a train. The private rail line is used for scenic tours.

The FBI is asking those with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.

Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
