FBI offering $10K for information on railroad tampering in Saratoga County

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those who tampered with part of the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railroad.

The Albany Field Office and Saratoga County authorities say the tampering occurred in early June in Corinth and is indicative of attempts to derail a train. The private rail line is used for scenic tours.

The FBI is asking those with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.