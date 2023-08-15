Massachusetts state budget includes expansion of subsidized health insurance program

The taxpayer-subsidized health insurance system in Massachusetts is undergoing its largest expansion in almost a decade.

Included in the state budget is a two-year pilot to broaden eligibility for ConnectorCare – the state’s subsidized health insurance program.

This expansion comes as more than 2.4 million members of MassHealth – the state’s Medicaid program – are going through a redetermination process and may find their income is too high to remain on that health insurance.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector Audrey Morse Gasteier.