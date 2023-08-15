© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Massachusetts state budget includes expansion of subsidized health insurance program

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
en.wikipedia.org
The FY 2024 budget signed on Aug. 9, 2023 by Gov. Maura Healey includes a two-year pilot program to expand access to ConnectorCare, the state's subsidized health insurance program.

An estimated 50,000 people will be newly-eligible for the ConnectorCare program

The taxpayer-subsidized health insurance system in Massachusetts is undergoing its largest expansion in almost a decade.

Included in the state budget is a two-year pilot to broaden eligibility for ConnectorCare – the state’s subsidized health insurance program.

This expansion comes as more than 2.4 million members of MassHealth – the state’s Medicaid program – are going through a redetermination process and may find their income is too high to remain on that health insurance.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector Audrey Morse Gasteier.

Tags
News Massachusetts Health ConnectorAudrey Gasteier
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill