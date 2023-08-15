Head of FBI's Albany office picked to lead Insider Threat Office

The special agent in charge of Albany’s FBI office is heading to Washington, D.C. to help lead the agency’s Insider Threat Office. FBI Director Christopher Wray has tapped Janeen DiGuiseppi to be the Office’s assistant director.

A former Air Force officer, DiGuiseppi joined the FBI in 1999 and has been assigned to offices in Salt Lake City, Iraq, Afghanistan, Memphis and Denver with experience in civil rights, public corruption and organized crime.

She took over the Albany Field Office, which has some 200 staffers covering 32 counties in New York as well as Vermont, in 2021.

