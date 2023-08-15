© 2023
News
Northeast Report

A new hospital brings more psychiatric beds to western Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT
The Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital opened in Holyoke, MA on Aug. 14, 2023 initially with 30 in-patient beds and plans to have 120 beds ready to accept patients later this year.
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital opened in Holyoke, MA on Aug. 14, 2023 initially with 30 in-patient beds and plans to have 120 beds ready to accept patients later this year.

A chronic shortage has caused lengthy delays, forced people to leave the area for treatment

A new hospital will help address a longstanding shortage of mental health services in western Massachusetts.

“Bigger and better” is how Dr. Barry Sarvet, the Chair of Baystate Health’s Department of Psychiatry, describes the Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke.

When fully opened later this year, the number of behavioral health beds in the region will increase by 50 percent.

“Not only the beds, but we’re going to have better environments, better facilities, more resources to help people in clinical programs that are contemporary and effective,” Sarvet said.

The new 122,000-square-foot, four-story hospital was built as a joint venture between Baystate and Lifepoint Health of Tennessee at a reported cost of $72 million. Lifepoint Behavioral Health operates the hospital.

There are 150 private and semi-private rooms in the hospital that Sarvet said was designed and built specifically to provide inpatient behavioral healthcare for adults, adolescents, and children.

“This facility has outdoor spaces for recreation, lots of light,” he said. “It is not crammed into a regional community hospital but was designed from the ground up for this kind of care.”

With the opening of the hospital, Baystate is planning to shut down some behavioral health services at community hospitals in Westfield and Palmer as well as a 12-bed inpatient unit for children and adolescents at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Demand for psychiatric services increased greatly during the pandemic. Hospitals saw a surge in patients who had to wait in emergency rooms for days, or even weeks, before a bed became available – a practice known as boarding.

The new hospital will greatly reduce the likelihood patients will have to be transferred out of the region in order to receive care, said Roy Sasenaraine, the CEO of Valley Springs.

“For loved ones looking to visit their family member, they don’t have to travel long distances,” he said.

Initially, just 30 long-term beds are being used as the hospital waits for the proper accreditation and continues to hire staff.

Eventually, the hospital expects to employ about 400 people, said Sasenaraine.

“The facility itself has been a great selling point with people walking up and applying for jobs,” he said. “I have no doubt we will have staffing challenges as we open 120 beds, but right now we’re doing okay.”

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia credited the Holyoke City Council and teamwork at City Hall for expediting the hospital project through the permitting process.

“Local government can be complex, where we have to go through the site plan reviews and issue permits, enforce ordinances and other laws,” he said. “But here in Holyoke, it’s seamless because we have an incredible team and network that is able to streamline and achieve the level of efficiency we need so that projects like this one can come to fruition.”

The hospital was built on the site of the former Holyoke Geriatric Authority nursing home.

News Baystate HealthValley Springs Behavioral Health HospitalHolyoke Geriatric Authority
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
