WAMC remembers longtime supporter, philanthropist Joan K. Davidson

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published August 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
Joan K. Davidson
J.M. Kaplan Fund
Joan K. Davidson

Hudson Valley philanthropist Joan Kaplan Davidson has died. She was 96.

Davidson, who managed the J.M. Kaplan Fund for several years, was a longtime supporter of WAMC, among dozens of cultural organizations and non-profits.

WAMC recognizes Davidson’s commitment to the region and support for the arts.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Davidson family after this tremendous loss. WAMC is proud to have had a true friend in Joan, who helped keep our mission alive for many years.”

