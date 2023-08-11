Springfield Community Preservation Committee recommends funding for 17 projects

Preserving one of the oldest commercial buildings still standing in Springfield, Massachusetts, expanding a nature reserve, and refurbishing a church’s historic stained glass windows are among 17 projects recommended for funding this year through the Community Preservation Act.

The total spending proposed is more than $3 million – the most in the six-year history of the CPA in Springfield.

The program uses money from a residential property tax surcharge to pay for projects involving historic preservation, open space, outdoor recreation, and community housing.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Community Preservation Committee Chairman Bob McCarroll.