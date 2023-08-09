North Country libraries receive state grants

Three libraries in New York’s North Country have received grants for construction projects.

State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a Democrat representing the 115th district, says the Plattsburgh Public Library will receive $341,902 to replace an exterior entrance ramp and to replace a chiller compressor. The Saranac Lake Free Library gets $209,903 to install solar panels and energy-efficient building upgrades and $18,788 will go to the Keene Valley Library to build sound-proof spaces for webinars and phone calls.

The money comes from a $34 million capital fund for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects allocated in New York’s 2022-2023 budget.