North Country libraries receive state grants

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT
Three libraries in New York’s North Country have received grants for construction projects.

State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a Democrat representing the 115th district, says the Plattsburgh Public Library will receive $341,902 to replace an exterior entrance ramp and to replace a chiller compressor. The Saranac Lake Free Library gets $209,903 to install solar panels and energy-efficient building upgrades and $18,788 will go to the Keene Valley Library to build sound-proof spaces for webinars and phone calls.

The money comes from a $34 million capital fund for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects allocated in New York’s 2022-2023 budget.

