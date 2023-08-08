West Nile virus detected in Vermont mosquitos

The Vermont Health Department says a batch of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus for the first time this year.

Every summer the state health department works with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture to collect mosquitoes and test them for diseases like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Mosquitoes collected in Alburgh and Vergennes during the week of July 24 tested positive for West Nile virus.

Health officials say most people who get infected do not have any symptoms. While uncommon, serious illnesses, such as encephalitis are possible.

There have been 17 human cases of West Nile Virus in Vermont since 2002.