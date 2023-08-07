© 2023
In a tight labor market, the Big E looks to fill hundreds of jobs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT
Eastern States Exposition Collosseum
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The Eastern States Exposition has about 200 temporary jobs to fill for the 17-day run of the Big E.

A free job fair is Tuesday, August 8th

Fall fair season is just around the corner and with it comes temporary job opportunities.

The largest agricultural fair in the Northeast, the Big E is looking to fill about 200 jobs.

A job fair is scheduled tomorrow (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the fairgrounds in West Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jessica Fontaine, the director of Education and Human Resources for the Eastern States Exposition.

News Big EMassachusetts economyEastern States Exposition
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
