In a tight labor market, the Big E looks to fill hundreds of jobs
A free job fair is Tuesday, August 8th
Fall fair season is just around the corner and with it comes temporary job opportunities.
The largest agricultural fair in the Northeast, the Big E is looking to fill about 200 jobs.
A job fair is scheduled tomorrow (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the fairgrounds in West Springfield.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jessica Fontaine, the director of Education and Human Resources for the Eastern States Exposition.