In a tight labor market, the Big E looks to fill hundreds of jobs

Fall fair season is just around the corner and with it comes temporary job opportunities.

The largest agricultural fair in the Northeast, the Big E is looking to fill about 200 jobs.

A job fair is scheduled tomorrow (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the fairgrounds in West Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jessica Fontaine, the director of Education and Human Resources for the Eastern States Exposition.