Frustration expressed over delay in State Street pedestrian safety project

A long-discussed project to improve pedestrian safety on a busy street in the Metro Center of Springfield, Massachusetts is delayed.

Last month, librarians picketed one morning in front of the Springfield Central Library. They were out there to call attention to the fact that work promised some 20 months ago to make it safer to cross State Street between the parking lot and the library has not yet begun.

The staff of the Springfield City Library was galvanized behind the safety efforts after one of their own died. Librarian Gayle Ball was struck by a car and killed trying to cross the street to the parking lot after work in November 2021.

A month later, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the city would undertake a project to reduce State Street from four lanes to two in front of the library in an effort to slow down the traffic. The following spring, orange barrels and cones were used to block off one lane in each direction so drivers would get used to the planned new traffic pattern.

The mock up was removed before winter with the expectation the permanent changes would happen this construction season. No work has started.

In response to the librarians picketing, Sarno said the final design work is complete and bids from contractors are being solicited.

“A lot of things, unfortunately, take time,” Sarno said. “The COVID-19 pandemic delayed things also, but we’re moving forward on it.”

The holdup is money, said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

“Once I have the funds, then we’re ready to go to construction,” he said.

In 2021, there were eight pedestrians killed in Springfield – the same number as in Boston, a much larger city. When data about the deaths was analyzed, Springfield was awarded $15 million from the federal government to pay for pedestrian safety improvements – more money than any other city in the state got under this program.

The funds will be used to pay for projects at 15 intersections and 11 high-traffic streets – including lower State Street in front of the central library.

Cignoli said he is waiting now for a contract from the Federal Highway Administration releasing the money to the city.

“Once it is, we’re ready to start immediately,” he said.

Concerns about crossing State Street in front of the library have existed for years. In 2014, a 7-year-old child died after she was struck by a drunk driver.

City Council President Jesse Lederman, a candidate for mayor, said he and others in 2019 called for the installation of a crosswalk in front of the library. He said the delays are frustrating.

“Why is this such a difficult issue for the city to tackle?” asked Lederman. “If our local government can’t manage something this basic, we should be asking ‘what is going on?’ In the meantime, there continues to be daily crossings at this location that endanger the safety and lives of both pedestrians and drivers on the road.”

Along with cutting in half the number of traffic lanes, the project plans also call for the construction of a raised crosswalk and the installation of pedestrian activated stoplights.