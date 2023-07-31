© 2023
Efforts continue to help Massachusetts farms damaged by floods

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 31, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
A flooded field of sweet corn in Deerfield, Massachusetts on July 17, 2023
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
A flooded field of sweet corn in Deerfield, Massachusetts on July 17, 2023

Losses expected to exceed $15 million

Farmers in Massachusetts continue to assess damage and tally up crop losses from this month’s torrential rains and river flooding.

Statewide, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources reports more than 100 farms were impacted, over 2,700 acres affected, and the dollar loss is put at $15 million and climbing.

Efforts to assist farmers financially are underway. For an update on that, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Phil Korman, Executive Director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA).

More information on all the relief efforts can be found at CISA's website:

