Efforts continue to help Massachusetts farms damaged by floods

Farmers in Massachusetts continue to assess damage and tally up crop losses from this month’s torrential rains and river flooding.

Statewide, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources reports more than 100 farms were impacted, over 2,700 acres affected, and the dollar loss is put at $15 million and climbing.

Efforts to assist farmers financially are underway. For an update on that, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Phil Korman, Executive Director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA).

