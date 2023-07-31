© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News
Northeast Report

A month overdue, a state budget compromise arrives in Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
en.wikipedia.org
/
The new fiscal year started in Massachusetts on July 1, 2023 but House and Senate negotiators did not reach agreement on a new annual budget until almost a month later.

House, Senate negotiators produce $56.2 billion spending plan.

A $56.2 billion state budget is on the way to the desk of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey – a month after the start of the new fiscal year.

After more than seven weeks, House and Senate budget negotiators reconciled their differences on spending and policy positions. A 338-page budget document was filed at the State House Sunday night to quickly set up final votes in both chambers.

For a look at what is and what is not in the final budget, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Tags
News Massachusett budgetMassachusetts LegislatureMassachusetts Taxpayers Foundation
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill