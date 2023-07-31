A month overdue, a state budget compromise arrives in Massachusetts

A $56.2 billion state budget is on the way to the desk of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey – a month after the start of the new fiscal year.

After more than seven weeks, House and Senate budget negotiators reconciled their differences on spending and policy positions. A 338-page budget document was filed at the State House Sunday night to quickly set up final votes in both chambers.

For a look at what is and what is not in the final budget, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.