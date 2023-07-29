Democrat Steve Holden launches second bid for Congress in New York

A new challenger has entered the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Democrat Steve Holden, who lost against Republican Claudia Tenney in the 22nd District last year, is now hoping to run against House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik — a North Country stalwart for nearly a decade.

Holden, who currently resides outside of the 21st District in the Syracuse area, is an Army veteran who is part of the federal commission that is recommending new monikers for military bases named after Confederate leaders. Some Republicans in Congress, including Stefanik, have supported legislation to dissolve the Naming Commission.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Holden on Thursday, just hours before news broke that former President Donald Trump was facing new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Stefanik, a close Trump ally, was quick to dismiss the development and blamed President Biden.

Holden was first asked about why he supports the mission of the Naming Commission.

Stefanik’s campaign released a statement on Holden’s entry into the race, characterizing him as a “carpetbagger.” Stefanik Senior Advisor Alex DeGrasse said in a statement in part:

“Congresswoman Stefanik will continue to deliver results to the hardworking families, veterans, seniors, farmers, and small businesses as she works hard every day to give the Upstate NY and the North Country a seat at the highest levels in Congress. Elise always outworks her opponents which is why she earns historic support and will again next November.”

So far, Stefanik also faces a potential GOP primary challenger, Republican Jill Lochner.