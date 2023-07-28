Metzger appoints new Human Rights Commissioner

Ulster Country Executive Jen Metzger has appointed Joe McDonald as the new Director of Human Rights following the firing of Commissioner Tyrone Wilson — for which Metzger cited insensitive comments about Asians, Jews, LGBTQIA people and single mothers. Following the firing, Metzger temporarily appointed Esi Lewis to the position, a controversial choice that led to the resignation of several commission members. Metzger, a Democrat, says McDonald could bring new perspectives to the commission.

“He brings all of the skills," Metzger said. "Administrative and managerial experience, investigative experience, and just a lifelong commitment to the protection of people's basic rights that are so important for this position.”

Four new appointments to vacancies on the Human Rights Commission were also announced Friday.

"The commission is in a very strong position going forward in terms of the expertise, the new expertise, that's been brought to the commission membership and also it's just more diverse and broadly representative of all of the protected classes under human rights law," Metzger said.