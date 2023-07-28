Massachusetts unemployment rate at a nearly 50-year low

The unemployment rate in Massachusetts is the lowest it has been since 1976.

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the unemployment rate for June was 2.6 percent. That is a full point lower than the national average.

Since April 2020 during the peak of the COVID pandemic shutdowns, Massachusetts has gained more than 701,000 jobs.

For perspective on what the statistics mean for people seeking work, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kevin Lynn, Executive Director of the MassHire Springfield Career Center.