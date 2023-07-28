© 2023
Massachusetts unemployment rate at a nearly 50-year low

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
This is a picture of a job listing.
Flickr
/
The Massachusetts unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in June, which is the lowest in 47 years.

Since employment bottom in April 2020, the state has gained more than 700,000 jobs

The unemployment rate in Massachusetts is the lowest it has been since 1976.

The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the unemployment rate for June was 2.6 percent. That is a full point lower than the national average.

Since April 2020 during the peak of the COVID pandemic shutdowns, Massachusetts has gained more than 701,000 jobs.

For perspective on what the statistics mean for people seeking work, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kevin Lynn, Executive Director of the MassHire Springfield Career Center.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
