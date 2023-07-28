© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News
Northeast Report

Capital Region residents try to beat extreme heat

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alexander Babbie
Published July 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
A splash pad at Black Lives Matter Park on Livingston Avenue in Albany on July 28, 2023.
1 of 3  — 20230728_094641.jpg
A splash pad at Black Lives Matter Park on Livingston Avenue in Albany on July 28, 2023.
Alexander Babbie
Jim's Tastee-Freez in Delmar, New York, on July 28, 2023.
2 of 3  — Resized_20230728_115757.jpeg
Jim's Tastee-Freez in Delmar, New York, on July 28, 2023.
Alexander Babbie
People in line at Jim's Tastee-Freez in Delmar, New York, on July 28, 2023.
3 of 3  — Resized_20230728_114854.jpeg
People in line at Jim's Tastee-Freez in Delmar, New York, on July 28, 2023.
Alexander Babbie

It’s another sweltering day in the Northeast and Capital Region residents are doing whatever they can to stay cool.

A month of extreme weather continued Friday and local Stewart’s manager Cory Gilmore says his store on Manning Boulevard in Albany is seeing increased demand.

“Water- 24 packs, cases, soda. Anything to do with liquid, like Gatorade. Especially, a lot of Gatorade, water bottles, anything. Arizona Iced teas. Milk. It’s anything, basically anything that is liquid, just flying off the shelves," Gilmore said.

Gilmore says he’s ordered extra to keep up with demand.

Fellow employee Keith Dipac says although the store isn’t an official cooling station, they’re doing what they can to help.

“Just keeping up our AC, making sure that it's running as cool as we possibly can. Giving people a place to sit and stick around for a little bit to cool off," Dipac said.

Gilmore says that increased demand goes for ice cream, too.

Customers gathering at Jim’s Tastee-Freez in Delmar agree. Oscar Almeida says in this kind of heat, ice cream is the best plan.

“Well, what better day to eat ice cream then on a day that's so hot you can’t do anything else?" Almeida said.

Eugenia Almeida says convenience is another reason to stop by.

“It's close by. I mean, we come here all the time. You have your stores down the road, when you go shopping, you come here and get an ice cream," Almeida said.

While most people at the Tastee-Freez were getting ice cream, Paula Jollif of Delmar had different plans.

“I grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and hotdogs rule. There’s really a famous one connected with Cincinnati. So I am inclined to like a hot dog, partly from where I was born," Jollif said.

But not just any hot dog.

“This one is called a chili cheese," Jollif said.

It was quiet at opening, but people streamed in around 11:30.

Back in Albany, splash pads were busy early in the day. At Krank Park, about 20 young people were happy to cool down.

Tags
News HeatJim's Tastee-FreezSplash Pads
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for WVCR-FM "The Saint," Siena's school radio station. A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. Él también habla español, aunque como lengua segunda. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org. You can also find him on Twitter: @ABabbieWAMC.
See stories by Alexander Babbie