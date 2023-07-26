© 2023
All Things Considered

Lawsuit filed against new Vermont law

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT

A lawsuit has been filed challenging Vermont’s implementation of a new law by a conservative Christian advocacy group.

Senate bill 37 was passed and signed by Republican Governor Phil Scott in the past legislative session.

It protects gender-affirming health care and requires crisis pregnancy centers to provide accurate, unbiased information to their clients.

The Alliance Defending Freedom filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of the law, saying it restricts two of Vermont’s pregnancy centers’ speech and services, including non-medical counseling.

Pat Bradley
