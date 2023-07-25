© 2023
Community College of Vermont cuts tuition for some students

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT

The Community College of Vermont will cut its tuition in half for certain high-demand fields during the upcoming academic year.

The college says more than 20 degree and certificate programs will be part of the Vermont Tuition Advantage Program, which educates and trains students in high-demand fields like healthcare, early childhood education and IT.

In a statement, Governor Phil Scott says it’s “a meaningful investment in workforce development, giving Vermonters the chance to pursue education and training for fields that are facing critical shortages...”

The assistance is available on a first-come, first serve basis to Vermonters with in-state status.

