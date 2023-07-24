Dress for Success moves from Eastfield Mall to downtown Springfield

Forced to leave the now-closed Eastfield Mall, a nonprofit that seeks to help women achieve economic independence has found a new location in downtown Springfield.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is moving to a storefront location at 45 Lyman Street.

The new location is close to the downtown public transportation hub at Union Station. It is also bigger than the space the organization had at the mall.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts.