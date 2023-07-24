© 2023
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
Dress for Success moves from Eastfield Mall to downtown Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
Dress for Success has a storefront location in the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Dress for Success has closed its former location in the Eastfield Mall and will reopen at 45 Lyman street in downtown Springfield in August.

Organization plans to open at new location in August

Forced to leave the now-closed Eastfield Mall, a nonprofit that seeks to help women achieve economic independence has found a new location in downtown Springfield.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is moving to a storefront location at 45 Lyman Street.

The new location is close to the downtown public transportation hub at Union Station. It is also bigger than the space the organization had at the mall.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts.

