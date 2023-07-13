Tupper Lake mayor will not seek reelection

Tupper Lake’s long-time mayor will not seek reelection.

Paul Maroun has been mayor of the Adirondack village for 13 years. He tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that it was a difficult decision but the village has changed and “There’s a different tone in the community.” Maroun cites pushback from enforcing pandemic health requirements, rising taxes, reduced police staffing and poor water quality. But he adds that there has been significant progress in the village including the award of a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

Mary Fontana, a Republican member of the Town Council, is the only declared candidate. A conservative caucus is planned on July 17th.