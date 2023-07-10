© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

Project advances to update database, improve user portal for Five College's museums

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
Work boosted by a major grant

A project to improve accessibility to hundreds of thousands of paintings, sculptures, manuscripts, and artifacts housed at several college museums in western Massachusetts is being supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Earlier this year, $350,000 from the federal agency was awarded to the Five Colleges-based museum collaboration. It will be used to help make it easier for people to find what is held in the collections of Amherst College’s Mead Museum, the Hampshire College Art Gallery, UMass Amherst’s University Museum of Contemporary Art, the Smith College Museum of Art, the Mount Holyoke College Art Museum and Historic Deerfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jessica Nicoll, chief curator at the Smith College Museum of Art and a project co-director.

