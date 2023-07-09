Hochul declares state of emergency amid severe flooding in Hudson Valley Sunday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Orange County Sunday night after widespread flooding led to numerous road closures and other impacts. Hochul’s declaration came after a reported eight inches of rain. Photos shared by State Police showed impassable roadways.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said there had been at least one fatality from the storm. The Palisades Interstate Parkway was closed from Exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic Circle. According to Hochul’s office, other road closures include Route 9W in Rockland County, Route 6 in Westchester County, Routes 9W, 218, 293, 17M and 32 in Orange County, Routes 403 and 301 in Putnam County, and Route 190 in Clinton County.

More than 12,000 power outages were recorded in Putnam, Ulster, Orange, Dutchess and Albany Counties.

Earlier from AP:

Heavy rain sparked extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as “life threatening.”

One person died due to the flooding, Steven M. Neuhaus, the Orange County executive, told The New York Times.

State Route 9W was flooded, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so drenched that parts of it was closed, the New York State Police said in a statement. The police asked the public to avoid the parkway.

Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point was flowing over the road and into private properties, according to WABC.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day instructed residents to “remain indoors in a safe location” until the heavy rainfall ended.

