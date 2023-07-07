Vermont publishes protection order guide

The Vermont Department of Public Safety has published a guide to explain the process to obtain an Extreme Risk Protection Order.

The orders, often referred to as red flag laws, allow courts to restrict individuals determined to be at high risk of harming themselves or others from access to dangerous weapons. If a court issues an order the person must relinquish any firearms or other dangerous weapons for 14 days to six months, depending on the situation.

Vermont’s new guide outlines the process to obtain an Extreme Risk Protection Order, has sample forms and explains the difference between an Extreme Risk Protection Order and a Relief from Abuse Order.