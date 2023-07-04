Vermont governor to bike entire length of new rail trail

Vermont Governor Phil Scott plans to celebrate the completion of a new rail-trail by biking its entire length in one day.

On July 15th officials will celebrate the completion of the 93-mile long Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Republican Governor Phil Scott will bike the full length between Swanton and St. Johnsbury. At the midway point he will join Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and state and local officials in Morrisville for speeches and a celebration. Scott says the four-season recreational trail is part of his effort to revitalize towns and villages.

“This trail means a lot to the five counties and 18 towns and villages that cross this route. It’s a way to bring people and economic opportunity to these communities.”

Work on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail began in 2013 and the governor’s office says it is now the longest rail trail in New England.