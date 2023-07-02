Albany announces first dedicated pickleball facility

Officials cut the ribbon Friday at Albany’s first dedicated pickleball facility.

America's fastest-growing sport has found a new home in Albany with the opening of a four-court Pickleball facility at Capital Hills Golf Course. Pickleball has been around since the mid-60s but took off during the pandemic.

Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones says the courts will be open daily from 8 a. m. to 7 p.m., with games limited to about 60 minutes. Reservations are required and can be made online by scanning signage at the park.

"We have a QR code," Jones said. "And that QR code will allow you to reserve the space each court. If you want to do private lessons, there is a fee for that you need a special use permit through our office. But at the same time, this is the opportunity for folks to come and play. If the court is open and our staff isn't here. Then you can come and play."

Pickleball is often described as a mashup of ping-pong and tennis. Jones says the game is easy to learn and the rules are straightforward.

"There's 11 simple rules. In short order. Basically, it's an underhand serve from the baseline. There's an area called the kitchen, there's a no-volley area there, we've labeled that in blue paint for all to see. You can't hit the ball there. Unless, excuse me, unless after it goes beyond that line and needs to bounce. And then simply after that, you can play doubles or singles. And all games are up to 11. You have to win by two," said Jones.

Albany resident Ed Donnelly says he and his fellow-players expect to use the courts every day.

"I love the courts," Donnelly said. "I was introduced to it about a year ago at the Jewish Community Center, we played inside. And then we couldn't play there in the summer because they have kids camps and stuff. So we moved to moderate Christi. And we're hopeful that we could play last summer here, but it just didn't go that quickly. And then they finally put it in, but they put it in wrong. So they had to redo it this year. And we've been patiently waiting for this day."

Dave Lucas: "So this is a big day for you."

Donnelly: "Yes, it is. Yes, it is. And for our entire group. There's like 24 of us."

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says setting up the facility took a tremendous amount of teamwork.

"We're looking forward to this really being utilized by all residents of the city of Albany. Capitol Hills is a premier destination for golf and now it's a premier destination for Pickleball," Sheehan said.

Again, reservations are required to play on the Pickle Ball Courts at Capital Hills, which are open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To reserve your spot, visit https://www.albanyny.gov/880/Facility-Reservations

To learn more about the game of Pickleball, check out USA Pickleball’s website: https://usapickleball.org/what-is-pickleball/how-to-play/