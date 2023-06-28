Local incumbents survive most primary challenges Tuesday

Results are coming in from Tuesday’s local primaries in New York.

In Schenectady, three-term Mayor Gary McCarthy beat City Council President Marion Porterfield in a Democratic primary. McCarthy won by more than 200 votes and faces Republican challenger Matt Nelligan in November.

First-term Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim fended off a Democratic primary challenge from Chris Mathiesen, a fellow former city public safety commissioner. Kim faces Republican John Safford in November.

In Troy, Democratic city councilor Sue Steele defeated Emily Menn in a primary for Council President, a citywide post currently held by Republican Carmella Mantello, who is running for mayor.

In Rensselaer County, Kyle Bourgalt beat Jason Stocklas in the Republican primary for sheriff. Current Sheriff Pat Russo, a Republican, did not seek reelection. Bourgalt faces former Troy City Police Chief Brian Owens in November.

In Watervliet, Mayor Charles Patricelli beat Democratic challenger Timothy Cavanaugh.

Two-term Kingston Mayor Steve Noble won the Democratic primary against My Kingston Kids founder Frank Waters.

Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna beat Town Board member Bennet Ratcliff in a Democratic primary.

In the race for Poughkeepsie mayor, City Councilor Yvonne Flowers surprised incumbent Mayor Marc Nelson and Wesley Lee in a Democratic primary.

In the GOP primary for East Greenbush town supervisor, Edward Nestler outpaced Thomas Grant and moves on to November’s general election against Democratic incumbent Jack Conway.

In Niskayuna, in Schenectady County, incumbent Supervisor Jaime Lynn Puccioni lost a Conservative Party primary to Brian Backus.